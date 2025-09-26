© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Academic freedom expert believes threats today are greater than McCarthyism

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrSamantha McIntosh
Published September 26, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
McCarthy-era threats to academic freedom were directed at those with leftwing ideology, while the threats posed today are directed at the university as an institution. This is why legal scholar David Rabban believes academic freedom today is under greater threat than the Red Scare era.

Rabban visited Iowa State to give a lecture on academic freedom and joined our program to talk about how this right has been established and how it is being challenged.

But first, Gazette reporters share how they answered reader questions as part of their Curious Iowa series — from how grocery stores handle food waste to why headlights are so bright these days to whether Iowa could gerrymander. Curious Iowa publishes in the e-edition of The Gazette and on thegazette.com on Mondays. Submit your questions at thegazette.com/curious.

Guests:

  • Bailey Cichon, social video producer, The Gazette
  • Emily Andersen, public safety reporter, The Gazette
  • Tom Barton, deputy bureau chief, The Gazette
  • David Rabban, Jamail Regents Chair in Law at the University of Texas School of Law, author of Academic Freedom: From Professional Norm to First Amendment Right
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
