At Farm to Film Fest, movies are free and community thrives

Downtown Washington will play host to the 4th annual Farm to Film Fest April 17-19. The three-day celebration of cinema is designed to bring the community together for an immersive weekend of art, culture and entertainment — all for free.

The 2026 program features 38 official selections that screen across five venues around the town square. The festival kicks off on Friday night with a concert and screening at the historic State Theatre. The 129-year-old theater holds the Guinness Book of World Records title as the world’s oldest continuously operating cinema.

Along with the many local attendees, festival organizers look forward to welcoming a record 21 filmmakers for in-person events throughout the weekend. This year, filmmakers from California, Michigan, Kentucky, North Carolina and, of course, Iowa will participate in post-screening Q&As, as well as a full group discussion on Saturday.

Co-founder and President Lyle Moen said getting everyone together after a full day of watching movies is one of his favorite moments during the festival.

“The Filmmakers Reception, that has really been a highlight, not only for us and for our guests but also for the filmmakers,” he said. “We seat all the filmmakers at a panel table … They not only get to tell their story about their film, but they can hear how other filmmakers made their film.”

Samantha McIntosh / Iowa Public Radio The State Theatre in Washington was certified by the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest continuously operating cinema theater. It's been in operation since May 14, 1897.

As Farm to Film Fest playfully warns on its website, don’t be fooled by the name; it features more than just agriculture-related movies.

“We have a number of ag films, which ties into our community, and they're certainly of interest,” Moen said. “But our goal is to serve the public and serve our guests with a wide variety of film experiences.”

One such film playing twice over the festival weekend is Track Guy Movie. The documentary by Andrew Snyder chronicles the career of Mike Jay, a track and field announcer from southeast Iowa whose passion for the sport fueled his commitment to give back to the community. Both Snyder and Jay will be in Washington to present their movie.

Behind the Blue Ribbon is another documentary offering a uniquely Iowa story. It goes behind the scenes at the Iowa State Fair to show how a few of the fair’s most cherished traditions are maintained. Attendees will have two chances to see this feature-length doc, which has already garnered an honorable mention award from the festival’s board of directors.

Beth Howard’s Pieowa: A Piece of America is also making a festival appearance. The beloved documentary has been touring the state since its initial release last summer and has received national attention for its wholesome depiction of how pie can bring people together.

“Pieowa is just a feel-good film,” Moen said. “It celebrates the joy of pie and how pie might even solve problems in small communities when they gather for pie and discuss things.”

Courtesy of Farm to Film Fest Lyle Moen (left) and Nancy Rash founded the film festival in 2022 after attending other festivals around the state. The married couple wanted to bring the community together to celebrate cinema in an accessible way.

For Moen and Nancy Rash, the festival’s other co-founder and board secretary, that’s ultimately what Farm to Film Fest is all about: bringing people together to create meaningful connections.

Rash said that’s why she values the festival’s community partnerships so much. Without the local businesses that volunteer their venues for screenings and events, she said the festival wouldn’t be the same.

“It fulfills some of our original purpose — bringing people to Washington, showcasing what we have in terms of business in our town — and so that's one way that we can promote a local business,” Rash said.

In addition to the small businesses who pitch in to make Farm to Film Fest happen, Rash said a team of over 50 volunteers keep operations running throughout the weekend.

Moen said that although it’s a lot of work, it’s all worth it.

“To me, that’s one of the gratifying purposes of all the time and effort that you put into a film festival … is getting to know the other volunteers and working with them,” he said.

Farm to Film Fest is free and open to the public. Attendees can register for screening and events on site at Art Domestique Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The full schedule of events is available on the festival website.