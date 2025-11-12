© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
'Track Guy Movie' shares an Iowan's love of the sport and supporting students

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published November 12, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
If you've been to the Drake Relays or the Iowa state track and field meet, you've heard the voice of Mike Jay. The former track and field and cross country coach from southeast Iowa has been announcing meets since the 1980s, presiding over events from local high school meets to the Olympic trials. Jay and his nonprofit Track Guy Foundation are the subjects of the documentary Track Guy Movie. Host Charity Nebbe talks with him and the filmmaker, Andrew Snyder.

Later in the episode, Iowa veteran Jason Taylor shares about the volunteer efforts he and thousands of other veterans and civilians provide following disasters around the country through the organization Team Rubicon. Taylor is currently serving as the incident commander in Bethel, Alaska, where volunteers are helping in the recovery efforts following Typhoon Halong.

Guests:

  • Mike Jay, announcer, president, Track Guy Foundation
  • Andrew Snyder, director
  • Jason Taylor, Marine Corps veteran and field leadership team member, Team Rubicon
Talk of Iowa documentarySportsyouthVeteransNonprofit
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
