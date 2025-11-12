'Track Guy Movie' shares an Iowan's love of the sport and supporting students

If you've been to the Drake Relays or the Iowa state track and field meet, you've heard the voice of Mike Jay. The former track and field and cross country coach from southeast Iowa has been announcing meets since the 1980s, presiding over events from local high school meets to the Olympic trials. Jay and his nonprofit Track Guy Foundation are the subjects of the documentary Track Guy Movie. Host Charity Nebbe talks with him and the filmmaker, Andrew Snyder.

Later in the episode, Iowa veteran Jason Taylor shares about the volunteer efforts he and thousands of other veterans and civilians provide following disasters around the country through the organization Team Rubicon. Taylor is currently serving as the incident commander in Bethel, Alaska, where volunteers are helping in the recovery efforts following Typhoon Halong.

Guests:

