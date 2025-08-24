Movie news

-
A new film series is looking back at five iconic Hollywood films from directors and actors who left Europe in the years leading up to World War II. "From Hitler to Hollywood" will feature screenings at The Last Picture House in Davenport starting Sept. 3.
Iowa City’s nonprofit movie theater FilmScene has partnered with a local investor to purchase the building that houses its original location on the Ped Mall.
The 48 Hour Film Project of Des Moines has been a staple in the city’s film scene for decades. But this year marks a change for many teams who have regularly participated in the annual competition. The event enters a new era with a new city producer leading the way.
Iowa’s latest movie star is a 150-pound Great Dane from Newton. The dog, named Bing, stars alongside Naomi Watts and Bill Murray in The Friend, in theaters April 4. Here’s how Bing was discovered and what it was like for the four-legged actor to film in New York City.
Martians, moms and all things movies were in the spotlight over the weekend at the 2024 Refocus Film Festival in Iowa City. It’s the only film festival dedicated to celebrating the art of adaptation, which this year included the Iowa premiere of Nightbitch.
Amy Adams takes a bite out of motherhood in Nightbitch, the new film adapted from Rachel Yoder’s 2021 debut novel. Here’s how you can see it before it opens nationwide in December.
The Refocus Film Festival announced its opening night film selection, "Nightbitch." The film stars Amy Adams and is based on the novel of the same name by Iowa City author Rachel Yoder. The festival takes place in downtown Iowa City Oct. 17-20.
The Last Picture House in Davenport is bringing Hollywood director Michael Sarnoski to the independent cinema for a special screening of "A Quiet Place: Day One" on Saturday, June 29.
“The Films That Inspired A Quiet Place” is an upcoming series at The Last Picture House, the independent arthouse cinema in Davenport. The three-film series will feature in-person introductions by "A Quiet Place" screenwriters Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the filmmaking duo — and Iowa natives — who also serve as co-owners of The Last Picture House.
The George Lucas Talk Show has been around for a decade as a live stage show in New York City's East Village. Now, audiences can experience the shenanigans of the talk show in the new documentary, I’m “George Lucas”: A Connor Ratliff Story. The film makes its Midwest premiere on May 17 at Fleur Cinema & Café in Des Moines.