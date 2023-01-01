Clinton Olsasky is a contributing writer covering film for Iowa Public Radio. He graduated from the University of Northern Iowa, where he earned a bachelor's degree in digital journalism and a minor in film studies. While at UNI, he served as the executive editor and film critic for the Northern Iowan newspaper, as well as co-founder and president of the UNI Film Appreciation Club.

It goes without saying, but Olsasky eats, sleeps and breathes movies. He has a wide-ranging interest in film that spans many eras and genres, from the silent comedies of Charlie Chaplin to the coming-of-age dramas of Greta Gerwig. When he's not watching or writing about movies, Olsasky spends his days as a copywriter and video editor for an award-winning production company based in Des Moines.