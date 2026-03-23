International artist visa issues cause Blank Park Zoo to cancel spring lantern festival

The Des Moines Blank Park Zoo will not host its popular Wild Lights festival this spring, citing visa approval delays for the international artisans who create the event’s signature Chinese lantern displays.

Zoo officials said they are now working with their longtime partner, Tianyu Arts & Culture, to identify a possible new timeframe to bring the event back to Des Moines later in 2026.

“At this time, Tianyu has been delayed in receiving the necessary visa approvals for the artisans responsible for creating and installing the unique lantern displays,” zoo spokesperson Alex Payne said in a statement. “As a result, we are exploring alternative timing for the event.”

A recent investigation by The Des Moines Register found that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services denied multiple visa applications submitted by Tianyu, identical to paperwork that had been successfully submitted in the past. The company typically brings 10 to 15 workers from China each year under P-3 visas, which are issued to artists sharing culturally unique performances or traditions.

With fewer approved workers, Tianyu decided to drop its Des Moines stop this year and instead focus on events in larger U.S. cities.

The visa challenges come amid stricter and sometimes unclear immigration policies implemented since President Donald Trump returned to office. An IPR investigation found U.S. policy changes are uniquely impacting international artist visas.

Over the past five years, the event has brought in about $1.7 million in support of the zoo’s nonprofit mission, according to a statement. Payne said the event may return later this year.

“We are trying to work with Tiyonu to see if there's other timing that we could bring the festival,” Payne told IPR. “It's unlike anything else in the state of Iowa, so you can only find that kind of festival here at Blank Park Zoo. So we're looking forward to being able to have Wild Lights back at another time.”

Despite the cancellation, the zoo is moving ahead with new programming tied to its 60th anniversary. Payne said those plans include expanded seasonal events and a large-scale birthday celebration in early May.

“We're looking forward to our 60th anniversary, so we're trying to work with Tiyanu on some other opportunities as well, and then looking to really expand this summer,” Payne said.

Among the additions will be the introduction of three new lions to the zoo's new lion conservation center later this year.