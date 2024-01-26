Becoming a financially independent adult
The path to becoming a financially independent adult is full of challenges, and some of the obstacles along the way are not easy to navigate.
On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by a 23-year-old public school teacher whose childhood financial education influenced her to live debt free. She's now passionate about passing on this knowledge to her fifth grade students.
Later, Nebbe is joined by experts Ryan Zantingh and Peggy Wurster to share best practices for young adults in topics including rent, credit cards, debt and more.
Guests:
- Dominiqua Watts, Des Moines-based teacher and Waterloo native
- Ryan Zantingh, director of financial aid, Drake University
- Peggy Wurster, regional director of member service, Greater Iowa Credit Union