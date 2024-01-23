The boards and commissions at risk of elimination

A number of state boards and commissions are on the chopping block. On this River to River, guests discuss how they work and why the planned cuts matter.

Host Ben Kieffer speaks with Tim Wilson of the Iowa Council on Homelessness and the former director of the Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture Mark Rasmussen on the planned elimination of their boards.

Carrie Ann Johnson of the Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State University talks about the planned removal of a law that requires gender balance on boards and commissions.

Later, the Home State View series continues with a discussion of current resident and presumed Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, with Tom Byrne of Delaware Public Media.

Guests:

