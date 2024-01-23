© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Broadcast Services Impacted at KSUI 91.7 FM in Eastern Iowa
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The boards and commissions at risk of elimination

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published January 23, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A number of state boards and commissions are on the chopping block. On this River to River, guests discuss how they work and why the planned cuts matter.

Host Ben Kieffer speaks with Tim Wilson of the Iowa Council on Homelessness and the former director of the Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture Mark Rasmussen on the planned elimination of their boards.

Carrie Ann Johnson of the Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State University talks about the planned removal of a law that requires gender balance on boards and commissions.

Later, the Home State View series continues with a discussion of current resident and presumed Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, with Tom Byrne of Delaware Public Media.

Guests:

  • Carrie Ann Johnson, interim director of research and outreach, Catt Center for Women in Politics
  • Tim Wilson, chair, Iowa Council on Homelessness
  • Mark Rasmussen, former director of the Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture
  • Tom Byrne, news director, Delaware Public Media
Tags
River to River Politics Day2024 Legislative SessionKim Reynolds
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content