U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst highlighted her relationship with President Donald Trump and called on Iowa Republicans to unite behind the party’s candidates in 2026, but she did not say if she's running for reelection.
The tax and spending law signed by President Donald Trump last month significantly shortened the timeline for wind and solar energy tax credits. But an executive order and an onslaught of new federal policies pose a greater threat to the two industries that help electrify Iowa.
Some programs that help low-income Iowans access healthy foods are at risk after federal SNAP-Ed funding was eliminated in the major tax and spending bill signed into law by President Donald Trump last month.
The massive legislation extends tax cuts and increases safety nets for farmers who grow commodities, like corn, wheat and rice. But deep cuts to federal food assistance spending could hurt specialty growers who benefit from programs like Double Up Food Bucks.
President Donald Trump visited the Iowa State Fairgrounds July 3 to kick off a year-long celebration leading up the country's 250th anniversary. He touted the passage of the "One Big Beautiful Bill" hours after it passed the U.S. House.
President Donald Trump’s priority tax and policy bill is headed to his desk after passing the U.S. House a second time. The bill's passage received support from Iowa’s four Republican House members.
The One Big Beautiful Bill Act is proposing to cut billions from Medicaid, which could affect coverage for thousands of Iowans. Here's a breakdown of what's happening with the bill and what it means for Iowans.