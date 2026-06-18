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Northeast Iowa

Democratic nominee for Governor Rob Sand kicked of a town hall tour in Decorah on June 17. The candidate will make 100 stops across the state between now and the end of September as he campaigns for the general election.
Gavin McGough
/
Iowa Public Radio
Political News
Sand launches 100-stop gubernatorial town hall tour in his hometown
Gavin McGough
Democratic nominee for governor Rob Sand launched a statewide town hall tour in Decorah on Wednesday. It was the first stop on a trip that will bring the candidate to each of Iowa’s 100 county seats between now and the end of September.
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