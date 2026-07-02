Waterloo’s Bosnian soccer fans turn out for World Cup watch parties

As Bosnia-Herzegovina advanced through it’s second-ever World Cup this summer, members of Waterloo’s Bosnian community turned out to support their homeland.

When the team secured a spot in the round of 32 and was set to play the U.S. men’s national team (USMNT) Wednesday in Santa Clara, California, the match became a city-wide event.

A crowd filled the RiverLoop Amphitheater in downtown Waterloo to watch the match on an 18-foot screen. Fans gathered with national flags and wore jerseys for Edin Dzeko, the team’s captain and lead striker.

“This is the most exciting part for us, at least here in Waterloo,” said Denise Sabic, a history teacher who emigrated from Bosnia at age 9. “So, I know there's a lot of viewing parties being done in a lot of the Bosnian bars. There's one at my house happening right now."

Gavin McGough / Iowa Public Radio Fans were decked out in Bosnia-Herzegovina jerseys, face paint and held up flags to support their home country's World Cup run.

At Behar Bar, whose name references a cultural term for “gathering place” or “homeland,” the crowd often spilled into the street. The building practically shook with excitement when Folarin Balogun, the USMNT’s top goal scorer in this tournament, was removed from play by a red card.

Bosnian expatriate communities across the U.S. have experienced excitement similar to Waterloo.

“There were tens of thousands of people at the game in Seattle just to cheer them on at the World Cup, so we definitely look out for one another,” said Lejla Hrustic, who was born in Waterloo to Bosnian parents.

The Bosnian War in the 1990s spurred a global diaspora. Bosnian communities popped up across the U.S., from Utica, New York, to St. Louis. By some estimates, 3,000 immigrants arrived in Black Hawk County during that period. Many did not speak English but set up a life and built families.

1 of 3 — resized.jpg One of Iowa’s largest Bosnian communities turned out Wednesday night to watch their home country play the U.S. in the World Cup. Gatherings took place across the city of Waterloo. The area is home to thousands of Bosnians who began arriving in the 1990s. Gavin McGough / Iowa Public Radio 2 of 3 — 07012026-BosniaWorldCupBehar.jpg The Behar Bar in downtown Waterloo has been a popular destination for Bosnian residents to watch their team's World Cup run. Gavin McGough / Iowa Public Radio 3 of 3 — 07012026-WorldCupBosniaBeharInterior.jpg Fans watch Bosnia-Herzegovina play the U.S. men's national team in the World Cup round of 32 on Wednesday. The USMNT's 2-0 victory knocked the Bosnian national team from the competition. Gavin McGough / Iowa Public Radio

Sabic arrived in that refugee wave. She said her team’s World Cup showing resonated beyond the game itself.

“Historically, this shows Bosnians’ perseverance," she said. "It’s basically like: We’ve been crushed. We’ve [gotten] back up.”

Younger generations born to Bosnian parents in Waterloo have gradually adapted and have become more Americanized. Hrustic said when she learned Bosnia was playing the U.S., she didn’t know who to root for.

“My parents found refuge here in the U.S., I grew up here, I was born here and all my friends are here," she said. "So, it’s definitely a big place [in my life], and it was definitely hard to pick. But you always have to pick your motherland at the end of the day."

The USMNT, which was heavily favored in the match-up, defeated Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0 Wednesday, knocking them from the tournament. Still, Waterloo’s Bosnian fans reflected on a good run.

“After this, we'll probably be rooting for the United States,” Sabic said, as the USMNT held its lead into the game's final minutes.

The U.S. team plays Belgium on Monday in the round of 16.