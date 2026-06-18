Sand launches 100-stop gubernatorial town hall tour in his hometown

Democratic nominee for governor Rob Sand played up his boyhood roots in Winneshiek County at a town hall in Decorah on Wednesday. It was the first event in a statewide tour which will bring the candidate to each of Iowa’s 100 county seats, including the dual county seats of Lee County, between now and the end of September.

Sand called out friendly faces in the crowd and asked his parents to stand for a round of applause. He said they shaped his politics.

“I remember them voting for candidates of both parties. It depended on who the person was, what the issues of the day were and how they felt about that person and their character,” he said.

When Sand turned 18, he took after his parents and registered as an independent. Despite eventually switching to the Democratic Party, where he launched his political career, Sand is pitching himself as a moderate in preparation for November’s general election, when he'll face Republican businessman Zach Lahn.

“I didn't leave my independent mind behind, and I have said things in this campaign, and will continue to, that some people in my party disagree with,” Sand said.

Gavin McGough / Iowa Public Radio Sand connects with supporters at his June 17 town hall in Decorah before offering a stump speech outlining his top priorities.

Sand began a tradition of holding statewide town hall tours when he ran for the State Auditor's Office in 2018. According to his campaign, last year’s trip across the state focused on listening sessions. This year’s tour, which ends roughly a month before the general election, will offer an opportunity for the candidate to pitch his platform.

On Wednesday, he condensed that platform to what he called the “three C's: costs, corruption and cancer.”

“Every one of these crises is going to be complicated to solve,” Sand said. “[It will] require learning and listening and then compromise.”

The campaign estimated 350 people attended the event, filling a multi-level brewpub on the outskirts of Decorah. Many came from rural communities in the state’s northeast and voiced concerns ranging from population decline and cost of living increases to frustration with the political system.

Sand made repeated attempts to connect with conservative voices in the audience, directing the microphone to Republican-registered voters who were curious about what the candidate had to offer.

He steered away from divisive issues. When asked if he would support Iowa municipalities that refuse to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Sand said he would prioritize issues “where we can get the vast majority of people to agree.” He steered the conversation toward water quality.

Speaking before the event, Sand said the biggest divide facing Iowans is not urban versus rural, or red versus blue.

"It's whether you want change or more of the same," Sand said. "And I think the vast majority of Iowans are ready for something new.”

Sand proposes that change through balance.

“My whole upbringing, Iowa had divided government; we had [Sens.] Chuck Grassley and Tom Harkin canceling each other out," he said. "And I think that helps keep people honest. I think that's a big piece of what we're missing here."