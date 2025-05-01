Constituent town hall

-
At a town hall in Mason City, Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson was questioned by constituents about her stance on deportations, DOGE and tariffs.
-
Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley hosted a crowded town hall meeting in southeast Iowa's Lee County, where constituents aired concerns about his response to recent actions taken by the Trump administration.
-
Iowans vent at Sen. Grassley's town hall, calling for more Congressional oversight of Trump and MuskAttendees voiced frustrations over sweeping cuts to federal agencies and concerns about Congressional oversight during Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s townhall in northern Iowa. It was part of Grassley’s annual 99 county tour.