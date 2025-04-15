Sen. Grassley fields questions on immigration and veterans' affairs at fiery town hall

Over 100 people packed into Fort Madison City Hall for the event, which was part of Grassley’s annual 99 counties tour. In an area that voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump in November, people criticized the White House’s handling of several issues, including tariffs, immigration and veterans' affairs.

They also expressed frustration towards Iowa's 1st Congressional District Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who has yet to hold a public forum-style event since Trump’s inauguration, and applauded Grassley for holding the event.

The senator began by admitting he has 35,000 inquiries to his office that are awaiting a response, in contrast to the usual 3,000-4,000. He joked about growing interest in his town halls from constituents and the media.

“I had 396 county meeting during the four years of the Biden administration and none of you showed up,” he said.

The tone quickly turned somber as audience members asked pointed questions about how the tariffs Trump has imposed will affect farmers, why the price of prescription drugs has remained high and the effect of extended tax cuts for the rich on the national debt.

At many points, Grassley was interrupted by shouts and jeers from the crowd during his answers.

James Kelley / Iowa Public Radio The crowd overflowed at the Fort Madison City Hall, where Sen. Chuck Grassley spoke Tuesday.

“It’s very important that we keep the tax level where it is, which has been historically about 17% of gross national product of this country coming to the Congress,” Grassley said when asked about his support for existing tax cuts in the recent Senate reconciliation bill.

“I understand holding that tax at what you’re saying, but why aren’t we doing more to make the billionaires pay more?” one audience member asked to roaring applause.

Another attendee said welcoming strangers into the country is a part of her Christian faith that pertains to immigration policy.

“I had 396 county meeting during the four years of the Biden administration and none of you showed up." Sen. Chuck Grassley

“That is what we’ve been taught, and that is what the gospel tells us to do,” she said. “And I think turning away people who have come here for asylum is one of the most shameful things we can do.”

Grassley responded by saying the country does welcome refugees, and he welcomes people who need asylum into the country. The Trump administration has adopted aggressive deportation policies toward immigrants without legal status.

Grassley was also asked about Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man who the Trump administration deported to a prison in El Salvador due to an “administrative error.” He said returning Albergo Garcia is not a power of Congress and that El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele is not subject to U.S. Supreme Court rulings.

An audience member who works at the Iowa City Veterans Affairs hospital said the president’s layoffs of probationary employees were illegal.

“The Supreme Court made the decision that he had the constitutional authority and the power to do that under the law, under the Constitution,” Grassley said.

Grassley made an abrupt exit after a follow-up question from the attendee about the cause for firing the probationary employees.

In a news conference after the event, Grassley said he tried to answer questions to the best of his ability and that he was pleased with the turnout.

Grassley said he will hold a similar town hall-style event in Northwood next week.