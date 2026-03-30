Lying about a degree would become a new crime under Senate bill

The Iowa Senate has unanimously passed a bill (HF 2337) that would make it a crime to lie about academic credentials to get a job.

Knowingly and intentionally falsely representing oneself as having an academic degree or credentials would be a fraudulent practice in the fifth degree. Iowans convicted of the new crime could face fines and up to 30 days in prison.

The Senate expanded the bill to make it a crime to lie about having a professional license. That conviction would carry higher penalties.

Sen. Mike Zimmer, D-DeWitt, said that change was inspired by someone falsifying a teaching license many years ago.

“This bill as it moves forward, this amendment as it moved forward, makes clear that if you come to Iowa, you have the certification you need and the licensure and the education, and no monkey business,” Zimmer said.

The bill now goes back to the House for consideration.