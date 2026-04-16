AI safeguards for minors bill awaits governor’s signature

AI companies would have to put in more safeguards for minors using their services under a bill (SF 2417) heading to the governor’s desk.

Conversational AI would need visible disclaimers telling minors that they’re interacting with artificial intelligence. AI developers also couldn’t incentivize minors to use the program more by using points or other rewards. Additionally, the bill says AI programs have to refer minors to crisis services if they show thoughts of suicide or self-harm.

Rep. Austin Harris, R-Moulton, said past cases of people harming themselves due to AI make the bill necessary.

“That's very disturbing. I think this won't be the last that we do on this subject moving forward, but at least it's a start for now,” Moulton said.

Rep. Aime Wichtendahl, D-Hiawatha, supports the bill and said that more regulation is necessary to prevent teen suicides linked to AI usage.

“The bill before us here today is important common sense and provides important common-sense protections for Iowa's children when they use generative AI,” Wichtendahl said. “I do wish the bill had come up earlier in the session.”

The proposal would also restrict certain sexually explicit content generated by AI.

It passed the Senate and House unanimously.

