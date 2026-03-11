House passes bill expanding DNA collection by law enforcement

Law enforcement would collect DNA samples of people arrested for felonies or certain violent crimes under a bill advanced by the Iowa House. Currently, DNA is collected when people are convicted of those crimes.

Under the proposal (HF 2624) from the Attorney General’s Office, a person’s DNA records would be deleted within 30 days if their case is dismissed or they are acquitted.

Rep. Charley Thomson, R-Charles City, is against the bill and said the proposal would violate people’s constitutional rights.

“We wouldn't need this bill if we were just going to collect DNA from guilty people, because the people who are arrested and then are convicted, we can get their DNA,” he said. “This bill is only useful if we want to collect innocent people's DNA.”

Supporters of the bill pointed to similar measures in other states, like Indiana, that have helped crack cold cases. They also said similar proposals have been upheld in court.

A fiscal note on the bill estimated the proposal will cost the state nearly $2 million over the next two years.

It passed 64-30 and next heads to the Senate.