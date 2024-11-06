Republicans expand majority in Iowa House and will likely pick up a seat in the Senate

Republicans grew their majority in the Iowa House of Representatives, and Senate Republicans appear to have expanded their majority after the Nov. 5 election, with some tight races still not called by the Associated Press as of Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

If current unofficial results hold, House Republicans will have won a supermajority, and Senate Republicans will have added a seat to their supermajority. Some close races could be headed for a recount.

“All incumbents were reelected, and how does the number 67 House Republicans sound to everybody?" House Speaker Pat Grassley said Tuesday night at the Iowa GOP election watch party. “That’s a pretty high number. We’re pretty excited about that.”

He said Iowans rejected Democratic candidates’ focus on expanding abortion rights as their main campaign issue.

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver said Iowans “spoke clearly about the type of government they want.”

“Now with our even larger supermajority, Senate Republicans look forward to continuing to deliver results for Iowans to make this state the best in the country,” he said. “Our goal is to make Iowa a state with low taxes and an affordable cost of living, a state with great schools for all students, and a state with good career opportunities in each community.”

A Republican trifecta in Iowa continues

Republicans have held a trifecta in Iowa state government since the 2016 election, giving them single-party control of making new laws, setting tax rates and deciding how taxpayer dollars are spent.

Senate Minority Leader Pam Jochum said Democrats came up short even though “Iowans are tired of the status quo.”

“We’ve seen significant pushback against Republican overreach, and while we have more work to do, our resolve is strong,” she said. “This fight isn’t over. Together, we will keep pushing for the future that Iowa families deserve and champion a better deal for all Iowans.”

Jochum also said she is reviewing options “to ensure that every vote is counted.”

House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst thanked candidates and volunteers "who worked tirelessly this year to improve the lives of Iowans."

"While Tuesday's results were disappointing for so many, and there is a lot of uncertainty ahead, my commitment to the people of Iowa is unwavering," she said. "When the session begins in January, we will listen to Iowans, make sure everyone has a voice at the table, and work together to improve their lives."



Iowa Senate results

Two years ago, Senate Republicans won a supermajority with 34 members to the Democrats’ 16.

As of Thursday at 8:30 a.m., Republicans had secured 33 of the 50 Senate seats, and Democrats had secured 13, according to the AP. Four races had yet to be called — two appeared to favor Republicans and two appeared to favor Democrats. If those numbers hold, Republicans would win 35 seats to the Democrats’ 15.

Democrat Matt Blake ousted longtime Republican Sen. Brad Zaun in the most expensive statehouse race in Iowa this year in District 22 covering Urbandale and Johnston.

And Republicans are poised to flip two Senate seats held by Democrats.

The following races have not been called by the AP as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday:

Senate District 14: Unofficial results show Democratic Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott with 19 more votes than Republican challenger Mark Hanson.

Senate District 20: Unofficial results show Republican Mike Pike with 43 more votes than Democratic Sen. Nate Boulton.

Senate District 36: Democrat Thomas Townsend led Republican Nicholas Molo by 1% according to unofficial results, for an open seat left by retiring Senate Democratic Leader Pam Jochum.

Senate District 38: Republican Dave Sires led Democratic Sen. Eric Giddens by less than 1%, according to unofficial results.

Iowa House results

Two years ago, House Republicans won 64 seats and Democrats won 36.

As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, the AP called 66 House races for Republicans and 32 for the Democrats. Two races had yet to be called — one had more Republican votes reported and one had more votes reported for the Democrat. If those numbers hold, Republicans would win 67 seats to the Democrats’ 33.

In the House, Republicans defended their incumbents in competitive races and have flipped as many as four seats held by Democrats. Democrats picked up one seat that was formerly held by a Republican.

Republican David Blom unseated Democratic Rep. Sue Cahill of Marshalltown in House District 52.

In District 59, Republican Christian Hermanson won with about 51% of the vote to Democrat Jeremy True’s 49%, according to unofficial results. Hermanson will replace retiring Democratic Rep. Sharon Steckman.

Republican Jennifer Smith ousted Democratic Rep. Chuck Isenhart of Dubuque in House District 72.

Democrat Daniel Gosa ran unopposed in House District 81. He will replace retiring Republican Rep. Luana Stoltenberg.

The following races have not been called by the AP as of Thursday at 8:30 a.m.:

House District 41: Unofficial results show Republican Ryan Weldon leading Democratic Rep. Molly Buck by less than 1%.

House District 98: Unofficial results show Democratic Rep. Monica Kurth leading Republican challenger Nathan Ramker by fewer than 50 votes.

This post was updated with an additional race call Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 at 8:30 a.m.