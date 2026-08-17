DNC approves 2028 presidential nominating cycle, leaving Iowa out

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Saturday approved by voice vote its lineup of six early primaries for the 2028 election cycle, kicking off with South Carolina and Nevada.

DNC Chair Ken Martin said during Saturday’s meeting that the early lineup reflects the diversity of the party’s electorate.

“Our 2028 nominee, whoever they are, will have to earn the support across the full breadth of America — every region, every demographic, every generation, every economic station in life,” he said. “No shortcuts. No coronation. You want to lead this party? You go earn it.”

Saturday’s vote ratified the DNC’s rules and bylaws committee vote in late July to recommend the lineup for approval by the full party.

Throughout the meeting, speakers and party officials from each of the six states to hold an early contest praised the impact the calendar will have for regions that haven’t always been top of mind for national candidates.

Jaime Harrison, the former DNC chair who challenged the late South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham in 2020, said the calendar will tell a “whole new generation” of voters that the party is fighting for them.

Other speakers included Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar, New Hampshire Democratic Committeewoman Donna Soucy and Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel Jr.

Martin said that the lineup is a “stronger, more representative path to selecting our nominee.”

“This is much bigger than a lineup of dates on a calendar,” Martin said. “This is about our approach to winning back the presidency. It’s about the kind of Democratic Party and the kind of country we aspire to be.”

South Carolina, Nevada come out on top

For the second straight presidential cycle, South Carolina will kick off the party’s nominating process.

The full lineup of primaries is as follows:



South Carolina on Jan. 22, 2028

Nevada on Feb. 1, 2028

New Hampshire on Feb. 8, 2028

New Mexico on Feb. 15, 2028

Michigan on Feb. 22, 2028

Virginia on Feb. 29, 2028

The lineup includes at least one state from each of the DNC’s four regions. The party’s rules and bylaws committee also voted in July to expand the number of early primaries to six, selecting New Mexico and Virginia to hold the additional contests.

Several speakers Saturday said the calendar will better serve Latino and Black voters.

U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, D-New Mexico, said the calendar will show Latino voters they aren’t ignored.

“With over 4.2 million Latinos in the early voting states, Latinos will not [just] be talked about,” she said. “Our stories will shape the policies of the next president of the United States, who will be a Democrat.”

Terry McAuliffe, the former governor of Virginia and DNC chair from 2001 to 2005, said the calendar will put the party’s 2028 nominee “through the crucible” and force them to reach rural, suburban, urban and military voters alike.

Iowa left out

Notably, the early lineup excludes Iowa, despite a push from its state party officials to keep it among the initial contests.

The Hawkeye State had long held a first-in-the-nation spot in the Democratic presidential nominating cycle, including in 2020 and 2016. But after delays in reporting results of the 2020 caucus, leading to no declared winner on the night of the caucus, many national Democrats looked elsewhere to kick off the nominating cycle.

Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a potential candidate for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination, speaks at a campaign event at the River Place in Des Moines on June 7 in support of Iowa Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rob Sand. Iowa, with its first-in-the-nation caucuses, was a focal point of Democrats aspiring to the presidency for decades, but is no longer on the party’s early nominating contest calendar.

In a speech opposing the 2028 calendar Saturday, Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart said that it “fundamentally misses the mark.”

“It’s a product of broken promises, and it excludes huge swaths of the country and the voters that Democrats need to win the kind of majorities it takes to restore democratic principles and reject this misguided and corrupt Trump administration,” she said. “The 2028 calendar has no representation of states with a majority of central or mountain time zones, and no Midwest state is among the first four.”

Hart noted that Republicans have kept the Iowa Caucus as its first contest of the 2028 presidential nominating process, and the resulting surge in spending in the state during its contest could harm Democratic candidates for elected office in the state if that spending is not met by Democrats.

New Hampshire, which has also long held an early position in the nominating process, kept its position, however.

Democrats look South

The primary calendar reflects Democrats’ effort to court voters in the South, as well as a partial shift away from the Midwest.

Martin began the meeting Friday — held in Austin, Texas — by emphasizing Democrats’ chance at flipping a Texas Senate seat, long held by Republicans.

An Emerson College and Nexstar Media poll conducted from Aug. 9-10 showed state Rep. James Talarico, a Democrat, within one point of Republican nominee and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

On Friday, the DNC also announced a new initiative to help local Democratic parties in Southern states build up their infrastructure in order to win elections.

The DNC said in a statement Friday that the Southern States Resource Hub will seek to address “years of underinvestment” in those Southern parties, and allocate resources for organizing, voter registration, data collection, fundraising efforts and communications systems so they can better compete in a region with a rapidly changing electorate.