DNC will allow Iowa Democrats to compete for early date for 2028 caucuses

Iowa Democrats were approved Saturday to present their case to national Democrats on why the state’s Democratic caucuses should go in the early presidential nominating window in 2028.

At the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Rules and Bylaws Committee (RBC) meeting Saturday in San Juan, Puerto Rico, members reviewed the applications from 12 states that submitted waivers to hold their presidential nominating contests ahead of Super Tuesday.

All 12 state parties that submitted requests for early contest waivers to the DNC — Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia — were approved to present at later RBC meetings.

This is the second presidential nominating cycle in a row where Democrats are considered likely to make changes in their calendar. The DNC went through a similar process of evaluating states and shifting the long-held process of beginning the nominating cycle with the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primaries during the 2024 election cycle. The RBC approved a calendar in 2022 starting the nominating process with the South Carolina primaries, with contests in Nevada, New Hampshire, Georgia and Michigan also held in the early window — but this schedule is once again up for change heading into the next election cycle.

As committee members spoke about the new calendar, Minyon Moore, the RBC co-chair, said the committee would evaluate states based on rigorousness, efficiency and fairness of their nominating contests. The goal of the committee is to “craft a calendar that produces the strongest possible Democratic nominee for president.”

The DNC charter and bylaws requires that only one state from each of four regions — the Eastern, Western, Southern and Midwestern — can be granted an early contest position, with the RBC able to grant one additional waiver.

Iowa Democrats are competing against Michigan and Illinois to become the Midwestern state to hold an early contest in 2028. Iowa submitted its application to return to an early state spot Jan. 16, telling members of the RBC in the proposal that “no other state has the knowledge, infrastructure and history of giving long-shot presidential candidates a fair chance.”

Natalie Krebs / Iowa Public Radio An Iowa caucus precinct in Des Moines on caucus night 2020.

Iowa was home to the first-in-the-nation caucuses for several decades, kicking off the presidential nominating process for both parties. However, following issues with reporting results during the 2020 Iowa caucuses and existing concerns about the caucuses being less than fully accessible, the DNC removed Iowa from its position starting the process in 2024.

Some Democrats have said Iowa caucuses, conducted at in-person, evening events, are difficult for many people to participate in, especially people with disabilities, those who have children or who work late shifts. In an effort to address these concerns, the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) moved to a “mail-in” caucus system in 2024. In their January application, the IDP wrote Iowa Democrats are working toward creating a more accessible contests, and that the Iowa’s party-run caucuses “provide a great deal of flexibility in how we achieve the goal of a more inclusive process.”

“Historically, reforms have been constrained by two factors: A desire by the national party to move away from caucuses in favor of primaries; and the New Hampshire secretary of state’s definition of what constitutes a primary,” the application read. “For our proposal, we offer a ‘menu’ of options that we look forward to discussing with the RBC, the current Iowa candidates we intend to elect this November and our grassroots activists.”

While Iowa Democratic precinct caucuses will be held on the same day as Republicans in 2028, the IDP said the state party had flexibility on setting dates related to delegate allocation for the presidential nominating process. Iowa’s application outlined two major ways that could provide more accessibility to voters who cannot attend the in-person caucuses — the mail-in preference card system used in 2024, or the option to hold satellite and virtual caucuses.

The Iowa Democrats’ application argues that while the RBC rejected their effort to include a virtual caucus option in 2020, the state party believes this idea should be reconsidered following the 2024 DNC decision allowing delegates to electronically nominate Vice President Kamala Harris as the presidential nominee.

Michael Kapp, an RBC member from California, questioned this argument.

“I’d like Iowa in their presentation to address what I feel is a fundamental difference between a convention vote, with a known finite universe of credentialed voters, and a caucus process involving an open and undefined universe of potential participants,” Kapp said.

RBC member Frank Leone, of Washington, D.C., called for Iowa to provide the committee with a specific proposal instead of a “menu” of options.

“We spent a lot of time going back and forth with Iowa eight years ago, the DNC certainly raised some issues that caused some problems,” Leone said. “There’s a lot of issues that went on there, but I don’t think we want to spend a lot of time trying to fine tune it … I think what we need to hear from Iowa is, ‘This is what we want to do,’ and then this committee will fairly consider it and make a decision.”

Along with beginning the process of choosing early states, RBC members considered states’ ability to comply with the new calendar. Many states would need legislative approval to change the dates for party nomination contests. In the 2024 nomination cycle, the DNC calendar was not implemented with full success. The New Hampshire and Georgia secretaries of state, both Republicans, denied Democrats’ request to change the date of their contests, and held their primaries outside of compliance with the DNC calendar.

States currently controlled by Republicans could face similar problems that New Hampshire and Georgia encountered in implementing the calendar during the previous cycle.

If states hold contests unsanctioned by the DNC, voters can still weigh in on their choice for presidential nominee — but the results of the state contest will likely not be counted when the national party holds its convention to select their presidential nominee. However, New Hampshire, which did not abide by the Democrats’ calendar and held its first-in-the-nation primary ahead of South Carolina in 2024, was allowed to have their delegates participate in the 2024 convention as the RBC approved an April nominating event held by New Hampshire Democrats.

The IDP conducted a survey in 2025 asking voters how they want the state party to approach the 2028 caucuses. Results found 65.3% of respondents wanted Iowa to be first or early in the nominating process, but 51.1% did not want Iowa to defy the DNC calendar if not granted a waiver.

The dates for when Iowa will present before the RBC — and when the committee will decide which states to grant waivers — has yet to be determined. The next RBC meeting is scheduled for April in New Orleans.

A statement from the IDP said “we are pleased the Rules and Bylaws Committee decided to move forward with our application and look forward to having continued conversations with its members and co-chairs.”

“All options are on the table for Iowa Democrats in 2028,” the statement read. “It was a mistake for the DNC to cut us out of the calendar, letting Republicans’ attacks go unanswered in Iowa while millions of dollars in advertising, organizing and the worldwide media flooded our state. If the Democratic Party wants to start winning big, sustainable majorities again, our candidates need to show they can compete in states like Iowa.”