Iowa Democratic Party releases survey results about the future of caucuses

Most Iowa Democrats who responded to a survey about the future of the party’s caucuses want the state to be early in the presidential nominating process. But other results don’t provide a very clear direction for the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) as it develops a plan for its 2028 presidential nominating process.

IDP Chair Rita Hart previously said the survey was meant to help party leaders understand the values that should direct the 2028 process.

“The bottom line is that Iowans must have an early role in the 2028 presidential nominating process,” Hart said in recorded remarks after releasing the results. “And our party-run process needs to be more accessible and inclusive.”

About 750 people participated in the IDP’s survey about the caucuses, according to the party.

Of the total respondents, 65% want Iowa Democrats to hold their caucuses first in the nation or early, before Super Tuesday.

But respondents are split on whether the state should “go rogue” if the Democratic National Committee (DNC) doesn’t give Iowa an early spot, with 51% wanting the IDP to accept the outcome, and 49% in favor of Iowa defying the DNC and holding an early contest even if the state isn’t chosen.

Hart said there is still a long way to go before the nominating calendar is finalized.

“And there’s still a lot of conversations with the DNC and with my fellow Democrats that need to be had,” she said in a video statement. “So, while I’m looking forward to having those discussions, my primary focus right now continues to be making sure that we win elections in 2026.”

The IDP is planning to apply to the DNC by Jan. 16 for a place in the early nominating window.

The DNC removed Iowa Democrats from the early nominating window for the 2024 presidential election following the party’s disastrous 2020 caucus night. The Republican Party of Iowa remained first in the GOP’s nominating process in 2024 and is expected to go first again in 2028.

Democratic voters experienced another major change in 2024, when the IDP had voters express their presidential preference by mail, rather than by attending an in-person gathering at 7:00 p.m. on caucus night.

About 46% of survey respondents said the IDP should focus its nominating process on maximizing the number of participants. And 29% said the IDP should figure out accommodations for voters that can’t participate on caucus night but should maintain the traditional in-person caucusing process.

More than half of respondents said they believe it’s OK for the IDP to devote resources to the caucuses because they help build the party, while 45% said the caucuses divert attention and resources from winning elections.