Rob Sand and running mate Dave Muhlbauer make first joint stop in Iowa governor race

Democratic candidate for governor Rob Sand and his newly announced running mate, Crawford County Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer, made their first public appearance together Wednesday night before a supportive crowd in Manning.

“I’m excited to start off in my hometown, in my community," Muhlbauer said. "It’s just phenomenal."

About 200 people attended the campaign stop at Level B Grill, where the two candidates took questions during a forum moderated by Doug Burns, the former co-owner of the Carroll Times Herald.

Muhlbauer, who farms between Manning and Manilla, is a fifth-generation farmer and the only elected Democrat in Crawford County. He is also a third-generation county supervisor, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, who both also served in the Iowa Legislature.

“The genuine care for people is just rooted in who they are, and that’s the way I approached being a supervisor and a farmer," Muhlbauer said. "And that’s why it made it really, really easy for me to say yes to Rob, because Rob has that same genuine care that my family has."

Rooted in rural Iowa

During the forum, Muhlbauer said that growing up in western Iowa shaped his view of public service. He pointed to his neighbors helping each other through difficult times, including during a winter blizzard when a friend showed up late at night to help dry newborn calves on his farm.

“This is what community does for each other,” he said. “We are here to support, here to care for each other, and that is what has been instilled in me.”

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Supporters packed Level B Grill in Manning, the hometown of the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, Dave Muhlbauer.

Sand, the current state auditor, said he has known Muhlbauer for years and described him as steady and trustworthy.

“He’s still the same guy,” Sand said. “There are a lot of people doing this stuff that are slippery, and maybe a lot of stuff changes depending on what direction the wind’s blowing. Not this guy.”

Muhlbauer said he felt humbled by Sand’s decision to add him to the ticket and plans to bring his experience to the campaign.

“I’m going to do what I’ve done always,” Muhlbauer said. “Stay who we are and true to that, and give our message about helping fix government for all people.”

A message of accountability

The duo discussed several issues during the event, including water quality, education savings accounts and the growth of data centers in Iowa.

Sand said Iowa needs to do more to improve water quality and expand conservation incentives for farmers. He said farmers should not be blamed for the state’s water problems, especially when many are willing to use conservation practices but face limited funding or lack of state-backed programs.

“We got a lot of work to do, and it really bothers me that the Legislature hasn't been willing to fund water quality monitors in the state of Iowa — monitors!” Sand exclaimed. “We need to do more in terms of monitoring.”

Sand also said the state should expand programs that encourage cover crops and grazing on highly erodible land and wetlands.

On the topic of data centers, Sand stressed Iowa should not provide tax incentives, and companies need to offer clear benefits to local communities. He also said future projects should not raise utility costs or impact the water costs or supplies for nearby residents.

“It needs to be a square deal,” Sand said. “It shouldn’t be that we’re paying them to be there, and it shouldn't be that our costs are going up just because they’re here.”

Muhlbauer said local governments need a strong voice in decisions about data center development. He said Crawford County is working on local guidelines to protect residents, while still allowing potential development.

“Local input is very important in this,” Muhlbauer said. “We’re not saying no, but we’re saying 'Here’s a deal that protects our citizens.'”

Sand also criticized Iowa’s education savings account program, saying it lacks oversight over how public money is spent. He stressed that private schools receiving taxpayer dollars should follow the same spending rules as public schools.

“If it gets a public school in trouble for spending the money on it, it should get a private school in trouble for spending the money on it, too,” Sand said.

A call for bipartisan cooperation

Sand repeatedly expressed frustration with the current political climate, arguing that partisan politics and one-party control have made it harder to solve problems facing Iowans. He said Iowa was better served when leaders from different parties worked together.

“I don't really like our political system. I think both parties suck at solving our problems,” Sand said. “I think having only two options on your ballot is actually more about controlling us than it is about hearing us.”

Sand also criticized Republican candidate Zach Lahn’s ties to Iowa, saying he only registered to vote in the state in 2024.

“When he [Lahn] was interviewed about this by the Register, he said, ‘Well, I'll change my living situation if elected, and be here as much as humanly possible.’ That's a quote,” Sand said.

Lahn grew up near Sioux City and told the Des Moines Register he fully moved back to Iowa from Kansas in 2023.

Lahn has not announced his choice for lieutenant governor for the general election in November.