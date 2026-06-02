2026 Iowa primary election results

Iowa’s primaries are setting up impactful races for the general election ahead on Nov. 3.

Voters will make their choice for governor in an open race — a race with no incumbent on the ballot — for the first time since 2006. Iowans will also elect a new U.S. senator. The results in Iowa could even influence the balance of power in Washington, D.C.

Republicans are looking to maintain their grip on state politics, and to lean on their margin over Democrats among active registered voters. Democrats see the national political mood souring on the Trump administration, and they believe — with the right candidates in place — there is an opportunity to flip elected offices away from the GOP.

The race to the November midterms begins with the results in the June primaries.

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Results breakdown

U.S. Senate: Hinson and Turek win

Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio Ashley Hinson kicked off her U.S. Senate campaign 99-county tour at Bevy's Tavern in West Des Moines on Sept. 5. The Republican representative won the party nomination for U.S. Senate on June 2.

Ashley Hinson has won the Republican nomination for Iowa’s open U.S. Senate seat.

She beat her opponent, former state Sen. Jim Carlin, to earn the Republican nomination. Hinson led by more than 50 percentage points when the race was called.

Hinson is currently a U.S. representative for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District in the northeastern part of the state. She announced her run for Senate last fall, just days after Republican Sen. Joni Ernst said she would not seek a third term.

Natalie Krebs / Iowa Public Radio Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate Josh Turek participates in a forum at the State Historical Society of Iowa on April 8, 2026. He won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate on June 2.

Josh Turek has won the Democratic nomination for Iowa’s open U.S. Senate seat. He will face Hinson in the general election on Nov. 3.

U.S House District 1

Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio Christina Bohannan, Democratic candidate for Iowa's 1st Congressional District, speaks to a crowd at the Iowa State Fair Des Moines Register Political Soapbox.

Christina Bohannan has won the Democratic nomination for Iowa’s U.S. Congressional District 1 seat.

State auditor race

Results in the Republican primary for state auditor are coming soon.