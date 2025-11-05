Voters deliver different results for Des Moines, Cedar Rapids schools on Election Day

Iowa voters wrapped up the 2025 city and school elections Tuesday by weighing in on local issues.

In Des Moines, voters approved a large school bond measure, while one was narrowly defeated in Cedar Rapids. And several eastern Iowa communities are adopting a local sales tax. Here are details on some of the results.

Des Moines Public Schools’ bond passes

Voters overwhelmingly passed a $265 million bond to renovate school buildings in the Des Moines school district.

The bond received support from 74% of voters, according to the unofficial results from the Polk County Auditor’s Office . It needed 60% approval to pass.

The average homeowner will see around $188 added to their property tax bill over the next 20 years. The district will use the money to update aging infrastructure.

Other sources of funding will be freed up to put towards redesigning education as part of a plan two years in the making that's dubbed “Reimagining Education.”

Some new initiatives include equipping students with workforce-ready certifications and expanding full-day preschool. Over the next five years , some schools will:



See 6 th grade move back to elementary school

grade move back to elementary school Receive Career and Technical Education (CTE) classroom additions

Become specialized Signature Schools for specific interests, like performance art or STEM

Des Moines Public Schools (DMPS) has been losing students due to open enrollment . With each student that transfers out, around $7,800 in funding leaves with them.

Lucia Cheng / Iowa Public Radio Des Moines Public Schools' $265 million bond helps free up other sources of funding for redesigning curriculum. Des Moines Mayor Connie Boesen (left) and DMPS Interim Superintendent Matt Smith speak in support of the bond.

The success of the bond measure comes after DMPS received national attention for the detention of former Superintendent Ian Roberts by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. His arrest raised questions about proper vetting procedures, immigration enforcement and political oversight .

Roberts misled the district with false claims about his educational and criminal background. The school district is suing the search firm that presented Roberts as a candidate for the superintendent position. State Auditor Rob Sand is also investigating the district’s finances.

Local sales tax approved in Johnson County cities

Voters in five cities in Johnson County — Iowa City, North Liberty, Coralville, Oxford and Shueyville — approved adding a Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) of 1% to most goods and services. It will exclude essentials like groceries, gas and utilities.

The money will be pooled at the county level and redistributed according to a state-set formula that accounts for population and property tax levies. Estimates calculate that the tax will generate roughly $22 million each year.

By law, cities must use 50% of funds generated by LOST for property tax relief. They get to decide how the other half is used.

Iowa City is estimated to receive $8-10 million each year. Of the funds not used for property tax relief, the city plans to spend half on affordable housing solutions and the rest on infrastructure maintenance and community partnerships.

North Liberty expects to receive $2.81 million annually and will spend the other half of its revenue on capital projects, including a modernized fire station.

Coralville is expected to receive $2.9 million annually and plans to spend a portion of its funds on building a new recreation center.

Before Nov. 4, 93% of all cities in Iowa have adopted a local sales tax.

Cedar Rapids Schools’ bond fails, again

Unofficial results show voters in Cedar Rapids rejected a $117 million, 20-year bond that would have helped finance renovations at four schools. Votes in favor of the bond measure fell less than a percentage point short of the 60% approval needed to pass.

School officials said the buildings, some of which are over 100 years old, are long overdue for safety and accessibility upgrades. The last time voters approved a bond for the school district was 25 years ago.

“We worked hard,” said Ron Corbett with Believe in CR Schools, a campaign working to pass the measure. “We did everything we possibly could do from a campaign standpoint — television, radio, newspaper, direct mail — all the things that you see from a campaign. But it was a big mountain to climb.”

James Kelley / Iowa Public Radio Cedar Rapids Superintendent Tawana Grover acknowledges the failure of the school bond measure to pass at an election watch party in Cedar Rapids Tuesday.

Superintendent Tawana Grover said the district had been working with the community to develop the specifics of the referendum.

“The majority of people were in favor,” Grover said. “We just didn’t quite hit that 60% mark yet. So, that means that people do care about our schools, and we have to figure out how to get this done for our students.”

Some residents at a public forum held last month said they felt as though the district had not provided enough detailed information on how the money would be used at each of the schools. The bond would have raised property taxes for the average household in the district by $7.47 per month.

Officials with the district said they are waiting for official results before requesting a recount.

Voters rejected a similar bond in 2023 that was almost twice as expensive.