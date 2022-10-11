Let's get to know the candidates, Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear and Republican incumbent Gov. Kim Reynolds, as well as Libertarian candidate Rick Stewart.



Deidre DeJear

John Pemble / IPR News Deidre DeJear is the Democrat running for governor of Iowa.

DeJear is an activist and small business owner. She was the nominee for secretary of state of Iowa in 2018. She was born in Jackson, Mississippi, raised in Oklahoma and moved to Iowa to attend Drake University.

DeJear worked as the Iowa campaign chair for Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign in 2020.

If elected, DeJear would become Iowa's first Black governor.

Kim Reynolds

Charlie Neibergall/AP / AP FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Adel, Iowa. President Joe Biden’s plan to require vaccinations at all private employers of 100 workers or more has already hit a wall of opposition from Republican governors, state lawmakers and attorneys general.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Gov. Reynolds is the 43rd governor of Iowa and has served in the position since 2017. She was also the 46th lieutenant governor of Iowa, serving from 2011 to 2017.

Reynolds also served in the Iowa Senate from 2009 to 2010. Prior to that, she served four terms as Clarke County treasurer.



Rick Stewart

Kay Henderson / Iowa PBS Libertarian Rick Stewart discussed his run for Iowa governor on Iowa PBS Friday, August 19, 2022.

Libertarian candidate Stewart, from Postville, has been a police officer in Maquoketa, an activist, and a business owner. He has previously run for office and lost four times.

Stewart briefly paused his campaign when he was arrested and charged with trespassing while participating in a small protest at the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency headquarters in May, where the group was urging federal regulators to allow people with terminal illnesses to use psilocybin, or magic mushrooms, as an experimental treatment.

If elected, Stewart has said he would try to end government regulations on drugs, saying that adults should be allowed to buy drugs such as psilocybin at pharmacies without a prescription.

The issues

Abortion

Earlier this year, Reynolds asked a court to revive a ban on abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, with some exceptions. Reynolds has said she “won’t rest until every unborn Iowan is protected,” but she hasn’t publicly discussed specifics about other abortion restrictions she may want to sign into law.

In a conversation with IPR, DeJear said she would veto any abortion restrictions lawmakers send to her desk and that she would protect the right to choose.

She declined to say what kinds of abortion policies she would support.

During a taping of Iowa Press on Iowa PBS in August, Stewart said he believes life begins at conception, but that governments should not regulate abortion.

“I would never give that decision to a politician,” he said. “I would obviously give that to the person who’s in the position of being pregnant.”

Education

DeJear told IPR that she thinks the public education system needs more resources to help Iowa students compete in the future. Earlier this year, she released an education plan that proposes quickly increasing funding for public schools.

She said the annual percentage increase in base K-12 funding has been lower in the past several years of Republicans controlling the statehouse than it was before, so she wants to give at least a 4% funding increase per year to public schools.

This year, Reynolds proposed and signed into law a 2.5% increase. Reynolds also plans to divert some public school funding to state-funded scholarships that families could use for private school tuition.

Stewart told Iowa Press he would want to change the school’s education system into a model that allows parents to directly hire teachers for their kids, rather than paying taxes to fund the public school system. It’s not clear how Stewart would transition to that model, but he said he would want to start with a trial run and expand from there.

Mental health

Gov. Reynolds led bipartisan efforts that created a framework for adult and children’s mental health.

DeJear says she believes Iowa’s mental health system is failing. She said she hears from parents who are still struggling to find mental health care for their kids and, if elected, she intends to get sometimes months-long wait times for mental health services down to seven days.

Taxes

DeJear told IPR she doesn’t want to raise taxes from the current rates. Reynolds recently said she wants to cut taxes even more, but did not provide details.

Iowa closed the last fiscal year with a budget surplus of nearly $2 billion, which Gov. Reynolds has recently touted.

DeJear said that some of that money could be used to fund the priorities she’s laid out. Iowa’s state budget last year was just over $8 billion.

DeJear said she may explore ways to prevent the income tax cuts signed into law by Reynolds this year from fully phasing in over the next few years. Those cuts are expected to start reducing state revenue soon.

Any attempt to reverse tax cuts would likely require support from the Republican-led legislature that approved the cuts, and the House and Senate are unlikely to flip to Democratic control this year.