Get to know the 2022 candidates: U.S. Senate

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley and Democratic challenger Mike Franken met for just one hour-long debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election, a growing trend this midterm election season. Let's get to know the candidates and where they stand on some major issues.



Chuck Grassley

Iowa PBS Pool Photo/Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley debates his Democratic challenger Mike Franken on Thursday October 7, 2022 in Johnston, Iowa.

Grassley has been a U.S. Senator from Iowa since he was elected in 1980. He is currently in his seventh Senate term and serves as president pro tempore emeritus of the U.S. Senate. At 89, he is Iowa's longest-serving Senator.

Polls have shown Grassley to be more vulnerable this election than he’s been in the past, but the seven-term senator is still favored to win.



Mike Franken

Iowa PBS Pool/Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / Democrat and Retired Navy Admiral Mike Franken debates Republican incumbent Sen. Chuck Grassley on Thursday October 7, 2022

Franken is a retired U.S. Navy vice admiral. He ran for Joni Ernst's Senate seat in the 2020 election but lost in the primary to Theresa Greenfield.

Franken experienced an additional hurdle in his campaign this September when a Des Moines police report surfaced in which a former campaign staffer accused Franken of kissing her without permission. Law enforcement determined, “there was insufficient information and evidence to pursue a criminal investigation.”

The issues

Senate priorities

At a debate held by Iowa PBS on Oct. 6, Franken said he would seek to advocate for health care, particularly women's reproductive rights, in the Senate. He listed fixing immigration issues at the border and ensuring responsible gun ownership as other priorities.

Grassley said he would continue work to reduce prescription drug prices and create a fair market for cattle producers. He added he would also continue to work against economic discrimination by large corporations like Amazon and Google that hurt small businesses.

Abortion

Franken and Grassley have expressed very different views on abortion rights following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade this summer, which handed the rights to regulate abortion to the states.

South Carolina Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced a bill last month that would ban abortions nationwide and Grassley was asked how he would vote on it. Grassley didn’t answer the question when he was initially asked and said he’s always been “pro-life” and “pro-family."

“The people of the United States get a chance to voice their opinion to their elected representatives and that surely is better [for a] democracy than unelected judges of the courts to make that decision,” Grassley said.

When pressed by a moderator, Grassley said he would “vote no.”

Franken has said the U.S. Senate should codify Roe v. Wade. He was asked how he would define viability, which was part of the ruling.

“We shouldn’t have the government stepping in to determine when viability exists,” Franken said. “The doctor knows this. The woman knows this. This is not something for government to step in and make those determinations.”

Drug prices

Grassley recently opposed an amendment in the Senate that would have capped insulin prices at $35, saying at the time that the proposal didn't follow procedural rules. During the debate, Grassley said he supports the $35 cap and has fought to keep drug prices down.

"Nobody can say that I haven't been in the forefront of this effort," he said.

Franken criticized Grassley for voting against the Affordable Care Act.