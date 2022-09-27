Get to know the 2022 candidates: Attorney General

Let's get to know the candidates, Guthrie County Attorney Brenna Bird, and Iowa's current attorney general, Tom Miller.

Brenna Bird

Natalie Krebs / IPR Brenna Bird is running as a Republican for Iowa attorney general against long-standing incumbent Democrat Tom Miller.

Brenna Bird was elected as Guthrie County attorney in 2018 and is president-elect of the Iowa County Attorneys Association. She previously worked for former Ambassador Terry Branstad. Bird also challenged Miller in 2010 and lost, but Republicans believe they have a chance at beating Miller this year.

Bird has said she would defend all of Iowa's laws if they are challenged in court.

“We have a state Legislature that passes laws. Whose job is it to defend those laws when they are challenged in court? It’s the job of the attorney general," she said.



Tom Miller

Lucius Pham / IPR

Attorney General Tom Miller is the longest-serving state attorney general in the United States. He's been Iowa’s attorney general from 1979 to 1991 and again from 1995 to present day.

He's participated in a variety of cases on behalf of the state, but recently recused himself from defending Iowa's "fetal heartbeat" law, and turned that case over to private attorneys. Miller said it was the ethical thing to do because he didn't feel he could zealously represent the state. He said that was only the second time in 40 years that he refused to defend a state law, and that it was a direct attack on "Iowa's version of Roe."



The issues

Abortion

Abortion access is the second most important issue for voters overall this election season. Bird is positioning herself against Miller as the candidate who would defend, among other things, abortion restrictions.

"I'm 100% pro-life, and it will be my job as attorney general to defend the law that legislature would pass," she said during a taping of Iowa Press on Iowa PBS.

Bird said she would have defended a 2018 Iowa law that would ban most abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

Miller has said he believes overturning Roe v. Wade was a mistake.

“I think Roe was the right formula to deal with abortion in our country," he said. "And I think that a lot of women feel incredible threats in terms of their liberty, in terms of their freedom to take care of their own medical conditions, and I support them in that.”

Miller's office defended the state’s 24-hour abortion waiting period in court earlier this year and asked the Iowa Supreme Court to overturn very strong legal protections for abortion rights. The Supreme Court agreed, and that waiting period is now in effect.

The 2020 presidential election

Both candidates said they support the validity of the results of the 2020 election. However, Bird has expressed concern about "election integrity." She believes that Iowa’s election system works well and said that she supports measures like the state’s voter ID requirement.

Miller said he trusts election officials.

"They're independent, and when the numbers come from those county auditors, those are the right numbers," he said.

Electing judges

Both candidates say they oppose electing judges. Iowa's current system of selecting judges starts with judicial nominating commissions, which choose a few nominees. The governor then appoints judges from those recommendations.

Bird believes there is "some wisdom" to having judges confirmed by the legislature, while Miller says he opposes the Republican-backed law that gave the governor more power in choosing people to serve on the state judicial nominating commission.