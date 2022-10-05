Get to know the 2022 candidates: State Treasurer

Let's get to know the candidates, Democratic incumbent Michael L. Fitzgerald Republican challenger Roby Smith.



Michael L. Fitzgerald

Katarina Sostaric / IPR News State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald speaks on the state fair's opening day.

Fitzgerald has been Iowa's state treasurer since 1983. Prior to taking office, he worked as a marketing analyst. At age 70, he is the longest-serving state treasurer in the country.

At the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox, Fitzgerald said if re-elected, he wants to keep pushing the state to establish a retirement program for Iowans who don’t have a retirement plan through their employer.

“With half the people in Iowa approaching retirement age with no pension or retirement benefits, I think it’s a serious problem,” Fitzgerald said. “But we can do things to help Iowans prepare for retirement without costing us anything.”

Fitzgerald said he also wants to try to return matured savings bonds held by the federal government to Iowans.

During his nearly four decades in office, Fitzgerald has created the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt, which seeks to return lost funds to Iowans, and the 529 education savings program. He also manages Iowa’s ABLE plan for Iowans with disabilities.



Roby Smith

Steve Alexander / 2022 state treasurer candidate Roby Smith poses for a portrait.

State Sen. Roby Smith has represented Iowa state Senate District 47 since 2011. Before being elected to the Senate, Smith was a banker in Davenport for nearly 10 years and then became a small business owner.

Smith’s campaign website says he will work to protect Iowans’ financial privacy, improve financial literacy education and will continue to raise awareness for the tax-free college savings program and a savings program for Iowans with disabilities.

Smith's campaign website also says he will ensure no Iowa tax dollars are invested in programs that benefit countries that support terrorism.