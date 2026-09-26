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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

It's spider season

By Charity Nebbe,
Neve Kelley
Published September 26, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Autumn is here and before winter arrives, insects and arachnids have some important work to get done.

In the meantime, we can enjoy the beautiful handiwork of orb weaver spiders which is especially visible this time of year. On this episode, entomologist Zach Schumm of the Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic joins us to talk about orb weaver spiders. He discusses their beautiful work and how they prepare for winter. Then, extension horticulture specialist Aaron Steil joins us to answer listener questions.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Zach Schumm, insect diagnostician, Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University
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Talk of Iowa HorticultureHort Day
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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