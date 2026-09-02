2026 All-State Barn Tour highlights 108 unique barns across Iowa

In 1883, the Secrests commissioned a builder to construct a new barn on their property. The structure is three stories tall with a gothic roof — and eight sides.

The Iowa Barn Foundation's All-State Barn Tour is Sept. 19-20 and there are a record 108 barns participating. On this episode, we talk with Deann Haden about the Iowa Barn Foundation and highlights for this year's tour. Then, we travel to Cedar County to tour the Secrest 1883 Octagonal Barn with owner Rich Tyler.

Then, we talk with Rachelle Long, founder and executive director of Taste of the Junction, a multicultural festival that celebrates the people and culture of Valley Junction. This free event takes place Sept. 3-5 in Valley Junction, and features historical presentations, live jazz and a street festival.

Guests:

