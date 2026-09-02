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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

2026 All-State Barn Tour highlights 108 unique barns across Iowa

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published September 2, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

In 1883, the Secrests commissioned a builder to construct a new barn on their property. The structure is three stories tall with a gothic roof — and eight sides.

The Iowa Barn Foundation's All-State Barn Tour is Sept. 19-20 and there are a record 108 barns participating. On this episode, we talk with Deann Haden about the Iowa Barn Foundation and highlights for this year's tour. Then, we travel to Cedar County to tour the Secrest 1883 Octagonal Barn with owner Rich Tyler.

Then, we talk with Rachelle Long, founder and executive director of Taste of the Junction, a multicultural festival that celebrates the people and culture of Valley Junction. This free event takes place Sept. 3-5 in Valley Junction, and features historical presentations, live jazz and a street festival.

Guests:

  • Deann Haden, Webster and Calhoun County representative and board member, Iowa Barn Foundation
  • Rich Tyler, owner, Secrest Octagonal Barn
  • Rachelle Long, founder and executive director, Taste of the Junction
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Talk of Iowa HistoryIowaCommunity eventsFarmingCentral Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
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Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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