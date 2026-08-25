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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Loess Hills Hiking Guide highlights 20 places to hike and explore

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published August 25, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The Loess Hills in Western Iowa were shaped by wind. It's a rare and rugged landscape that is home to some of the largest tracts of native prairie in the state.

On this episode, we learn about the new Loess Hills Hiking Guide, which highlights 20 places to hike and explore. We talk with its creator Seth Brooks of Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development and Tyler Ruge of Monona County Conservation about why these landforms are so unique and how access has improved. Jason Taylor of the Bur Oak Land Trust also joins us to talk about how prescribed burns have shaped the Loess Hills. Then, he shares some common nature misconceptions.

Guests:

  • Seth Brooks, outdoor recreation and tourism program coordinator, Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development
  • Tyler Ruge, naturalist, park ranger and event coordinator, Monona County Conservation
  • Jason Taylor, president, Bur Oak Land Trust
Tags
Talk of Iowa outdoor recreationEnvironmentPrairies
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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