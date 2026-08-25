Loess Hills Hiking Guide highlights 20 places to hike and explore

The Loess Hills in Western Iowa were shaped by wind. It's a rare and rugged landscape that is home to some of the largest tracts of native prairie in the state.

On this episode, we learn about the new Loess Hills Hiking Guide, which highlights 20 places to hike and explore. We talk with its creator Seth Brooks of Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development and Tyler Ruge of Monona County Conservation about why these landforms are so unique and how access has improved. Jason Taylor of the Bur Oak Land Trust also joins us to talk about how prescribed burns have shaped the Loess Hills. Then, he shares some common nature misconceptions.

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