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Supreme Court case could make big oil pay for climate change damages

WBUR
Published October 5, 2026 at 11:08 AM CDT

The Supreme Court is weighing Boulder, Colorado’s lawsuit against oil companies over the effects of climate change.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Colorado rancher Kathleen Kelley, who has sided with Boulder in the case; she’s a part of this amicus brief, and Cody Davis, Mesa County commissioner. Mesa County is one of the communities in Colorado that relies on the fossil fuel industry; the community is a part of this amicus brief.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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