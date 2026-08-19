Paint it Back boasts bold colors, sounds and ideas in Clinton

Clinton artists Gabi Torres and Chris Shannon have helped put the city of Clinton on the map with their annual Paint it Back event. Starting as an effort to activate a vacant building with artists' murals near the Mississippi River in 2023 has gotten bigger each year, with an art market, live music, kids activities and more. For its fourth year, they’re moving west to downtown with a mission to make this its biggest year ever.

We talk with co-founder Gabi Torres, Paint it Back Board President Matt Parbs on the impact its had on the Clinton community, and Colorado-based artist James Foster, aka East, who has taken part in the event since its second year.

Then, a new art installation on the pond at Wilson's Orchard in Cumming appears as a quilt, and absorbs excess nitrates from the water. We talk with its creators, Drake University professors Emily Newman and Edward Kelley. They co-founded the Parts Per Million Collective, an art collaboration that addresses climate change through art.

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