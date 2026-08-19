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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Paint it Back boasts bold colors, sounds and ideas in Clinton

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshCaitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published August 19, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Clinton artists Gabi Torres and Chris Shannon have helped put the city of Clinton on the map with their annual Paint it Back event. Starting as an effort to activate a vacant building with artists' murals near the Mississippi River in 2023 has gotten bigger each year, with an art market, live music, kids activities and more. For its fourth year, they’re moving west to downtown with a mission to make this its biggest year ever.

We talk with co-founder Gabi Torres, Paint it Back Board President Matt Parbs on the impact its had on the Clinton community, and Colorado-based artist James Foster, aka East, who has taken part in the event since its second year.

Then, a new art installation on the pond at Wilson's Orchard in Cumming appears as a quilt, and absorbs excess nitrates from the water. We talk with its creators, Drake University professors Emily Newman and Edward Kelley. They co-founded the Parts Per Million Collective, an art collaboration that addresses climate change through art.

Guests:

  • Gabi Torres, artist, co-founder, Paint It Back
  • Matt Parbs, board president, Paint it Back
  • James Foster, urban artist and muralist, Paint it Back participant
  • Emily Newman, co-founder, Parts Per Million Collective, associate professor of art and design, Drake University
  • Edward Kelley, co-founder Parts Per Million Collective, studio assistant in art and design, Drake University
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Talk of Iowa ArtPublic artCommunity eventsEnvironment
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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