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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Funding cuts threaten public libraries across Iowa

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published July 24, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

In 2023, the Iowa Legislature overhauled our property tax system with overwhelming bipartisan support. Part of that overhaul changed the way that many Iowa libraries and museums are funded, and the consequences of that change are making themselves known.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we talk with Billie Bailey, retired executive director of the Grout Museum District in Waterloo, and Cindy Wells, President of the Board of Trustees for the Waterloo Public Library. Over 90% of the affected libraries and museums are at risk of budget cuts before the end of the 5-year sunset period, according to a report compiled by Bailey and Wells.

Then, when tractors replaced horse-drawn implements, it revolutionized agriculture, and competition among tractor makers was fierce. We talk with Peter Tubbs, producer of Tractor Wars and Tractor Wars II from Iowa PBS, which tells that story. Tractor Wars came out in 2024, Tractor Wars II came out in 2026, and Tractor Wars III is planned for 2027. Tractor Wars II will be shown on Saturday at Living History Farms as part of their annual Grain Harvest event.

Iowa PBS is an underwriter of IPR.

Guests:

  • Billie Bailey, retired executive director, Grout Museum District
  • Cindy Wells, president of the Board of Trustees, Waterloo Public Library
  • Peter Tubbs, producer, The Tractor Wars and Market to Market, Iowa Public Television
Tags
Talk of Iowa libraryIowa LegislatureWaterlooIowa PBSFarming
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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