Funding cuts threaten public libraries across Iowa

In 2023, the Iowa Legislature overhauled our property tax system with overwhelming bipartisan support. Part of that overhaul changed the way that many Iowa libraries and museums are funded, and the consequences of that change are making themselves known.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we talk with Billie Bailey, retired executive director of the Grout Museum District in Waterloo, and Cindy Wells, President of the Board of Trustees for the Waterloo Public Library. Over 90% of the affected libraries and museums are at risk of budget cuts before the end of the 5-year sunset period, according to a report compiled by Bailey and Wells.

Then, when tractors replaced horse-drawn implements, it revolutionized agriculture, and competition among tractor makers was fierce. We talk with Peter Tubbs, producer of Tractor Wars and Tractor Wars II from Iowa PBS, which tells that story. Tractor Wars came out in 2024, Tractor Wars II came out in 2026, and Tractor Wars III is planned for 2027. Tractor Wars II will be shown on Saturday at Living History Farms as part of their annual Grain Harvest event.

Iowa PBS is an underwriter of IPR.

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