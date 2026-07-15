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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The Granny Basketball National Tournament returns to Iowa

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanDani GehrNeve Kelley
Published July 15, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The Granny Basketball League is growing fast, and the 2026 national tournament is in Ankeny.

On today's episode of Talk of Iowa, we talk with the Cedar Rapids Sizzlers, the Iowa Gold Stars and league founder Barb Tomlinson Trammel. We learn all about the sport, the league and how it connects with a rich history of women’s basketball in Iowa. The 2026 Granny Basketball National Tournament will take place July 17-19 at the Prairie Trail Sports Complex in Ankeny.

Then, we continue our Iowa Famous series as we learn about Amelia Bloomer with Tracy Lucht, the director of the Greenlee School of Journalism and Communication at Iowa State University. The freedom to wear trousers was one that women had to fight for and one of the earliest styles of pants that began to give women the freedom to move without restriction were called bloomers. Amelia Bloomer, women’s rights pioneer and reluctant fashion icon who lived in Iowa, inspired the name.

Guests:

  • Barb Tomlinson Trammell, founder of granny basketball
  • Patty Dyar, co-captain, Iowa Gold Stars
  • Tracy Lucht, director of the Greenlee School of Journalism and Communication, Iowa State University
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Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
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Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
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