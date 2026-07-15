The Granny Basketball National Tournament returns to Iowa

The Granny Basketball League is growing fast, and the 2026 national tournament is in Ankeny.

On today's episode of Talk of Iowa, we talk with the Cedar Rapids Sizzlers, the Iowa Gold Stars and league founder Barb Tomlinson Trammel. We learn all about the sport, the league and how it connects with a rich history of women’s basketball in Iowa. The 2026 Granny Basketball National Tournament will take place July 17-19 at the Prairie Trail Sports Complex in Ankeny.

Then, we continue our Iowa Famous series as we learn about Amelia Bloomer with Tracy Lucht, the director of the Greenlee School of Journalism and Communication at Iowa State University. The freedom to wear trousers was one that women had to fight for and one of the earliest styles of pants that began to give women the freedom to move without restriction were called bloomers. Amelia Bloomer, women’s rights pioneer and reluctant fashion icon who lived in Iowa, inspired the name.

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