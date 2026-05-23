© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Iowa's state tree is in trouble

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published May 23, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The oak is the state tree of Iowa and an important part of native Iowa ecosystems, but Iowa’s oak woodlands are disappearing at an alarming rate. On this Horticulture Day, Charity Nebbe talks with DNR District Forester Mark Vitosh about why oak woodlands are at risk and what we can do about it. Then, Iowa State University Horticulture Specialist Aaron Steil joins to help answer your questions about plants and trees.

Guests:

  • Mark Vitosh, district forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University
Tags
Talk of Iowa Hort DayTreesHorticulture
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
More Stories Like This