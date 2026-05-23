Iowa's state tree is in trouble

The oak is the state tree of Iowa and an important part of native Iowa ecosystems, but Iowa’s oak woodlands are disappearing at an alarming rate. On this Horticulture Day, Charity Nebbe talks with DNR District Forester Mark Vitosh about why oak woodlands are at risk and what we can do about it. Then, Iowa State University Horticulture Specialist Aaron Steil joins to help answer your questions about plants and trees.

Guests:

