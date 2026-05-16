What you need to know about fire blight

Fire blight can spread fast through orchards and backyard fruit trees, leaving growers scrambling to protect their crops. On this Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa, we talk with Iowa State University assistant professor and fruit tree specialist Suzanne Slack about how fire blight develops, what warning signs to look for and the impact it can have on fruit trees across Iowa.

Later, Aaron Steil, Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist, joins the conversation to share more gardening insight and answer listener questions.

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