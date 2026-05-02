Your guide to spring yard care this season

The magic of spring has done its work. Iowa is green again, and with lawns waking up across the state, it’s time to start thinking about spring yard care. From knowing when to mow for the first time to getting your grass off to a healthy start, the season’s first lawn decisions can shape how your yard looks all summer long.

On this Horticulture Day episode, Adam Thoms, Iowa State University turfgrass specialist, joins to talk about spring lawn care and how to tell when it’s finally time to mow. Then, Aaron Steil, Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist, joins the conversation to answer listener questions about lawns, gardens and making the most of spring growth.

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