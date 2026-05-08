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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Is the link between religion and politics good or bad for our government and faith?

By Charity Nebbe,
Katherine PerkinsJohn Pemble
Published May 8, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Politics and religion are two forces that seem to be increasingly intertwined.

Christian nationalism is a powerful and growing movement based on the belief that the United States is defined by Christianity and the government of the United States should actively embrace and enforce Christian ideals. Politicians have always been free to express their personal feelings about faith, but lately there has been a shift in the kinds of religious language and beliefs promoted by some of the most powerful leaders in the United States. We talk with Katherine Stewart, a journalist and best-selling author who has been writing about the rise of Christian nationalism for years. Her most recent book is Money, Lies, and God: Inside the Movement to Destroy American Democracy.

Then, white Christians make up about 42% of the total U.S. population, but 61% of Iowans identify as white Christians. That’s according to the Public Religion Research Institute. The Pew Research Center finds that the number of U.S. adults identifying as Christian has dropped 16 percentage points since 2007. What’s driving these trends, and does it have anything to do with mixing religion with politics? We hear from four Christian leaders from Iowa about how they see the Christian nationalist political movement and how they talk with their congregations and others in their faith communities about politics.

Guests:

  • Katherine Stewart, journalist, best-selling author, Money Lies and God: Inside the Movement to Destroy American Democracy
  • Rev. Abraham Funchess, Jr., Jubilee UMC Freedom Center in Waterloo
  • Father Rudolph Juarez, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Davenport
  • Tim Lubinus, D. Min., executive director, Baptist Convention of Iowa
  • Bishop Betsey Monnot, Episcopal Diocese of Iowa
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Talk of Iowa ReligionPoliticsfaith
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Executive Producer of Talk Shows and Program Director for News & Talk. Since 2014, Perkins has managed the broadcast schedule and sound of the news and information service of Iowa Public Radio, as well as has directed the long-term planning and oversight for IPR's talk shows, Talk of Iowa and River to River. Perkins has a master's degree from Sangamon State University (now the University of Illinois – Springfield).
See stories by Katherine Perkins
John Pemble
John Pemble is IPR's Technical Producer, News, with expertise in audio recording and production, hosting, and reporting. Pemble is also an accomplished journalist and podcast producer, and has won multiple awards for his podcast production work and audio reporting.
See stories by John Pemble
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