Is the link between religion and politics good or bad for our government and faith?

Politics and religion are two forces that seem to be increasingly intertwined.

Christian nationalism is a powerful and growing movement based on the belief that the United States is defined by Christianity and the government of the United States should actively embrace and enforce Christian ideals. Politicians have always been free to express their personal feelings about faith, but lately there has been a shift in the kinds of religious language and beliefs promoted by some of the most powerful leaders in the United States. We talk with Katherine Stewart, a journalist and best-selling author who has been writing about the rise of Christian nationalism for years. Her most recent book is Money, Lies, and God: Inside the Movement to Destroy American Democracy.

Then, white Christians make up about 42% of the total U.S. population, but 61% of Iowans identify as white Christians. That’s according to the Public Religion Research Institute. The Pew Research Center finds that the number of U.S. adults identifying as Christian has dropped 16 percentage points since 2007. What’s driving these trends, and does it have anything to do with mixing religion with politics? We hear from four Christian leaders from Iowa about how they see the Christian nationalist political movement and how they talk with their congregations and others in their faith communities about politics.

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