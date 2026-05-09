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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Our country is divided, but these people are working to change that

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrCaitlin TroutmanSamantha McIntosh
Published May 9, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

We are living in a time of deep division, and this week we have been looking at the forces driving us apart. But people in communities across the country are working to combat this division, and today, we meet some of Iowa's community builders.

First, Gabi Torres and Ari Lewerenz are best friends working to revitalize Clinton. Then, Jessica Bolton of Matthew 25 shares how they are bringing people together with food. Maggie Reyes of Storm Lake caretakes on and off the clock. Byron Stueart of Pomeroy created a musical mecca at Byron's Bar.

Finally, Leslie Jackson and Caroline Peterson share how a predominantly Black church and a predominantly white church in Des Moines became bonded.

Guests:

  • Ari Lewerenz, works at Citizens First Bank, board president for the Sawmill Museum
  • Gabriella Torres, artist, entrepreneur
  • Jessica Bolton, director of community building, Matthew 25
  • Maggie Reyes, chief caretaker, Upper Des Moines Opportunity
  • Byron Stueart, owner, Byron's Bar
  • Caroline Peterson, member, Plymouth Congregational
  • Leslie Jackson, member, Corinthian Baptist
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Talk of Iowa Community & VolunteeringArts & LifeReligion
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
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