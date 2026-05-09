Our country is divided, but these people are working to change that

We are living in a time of deep division, and this week we have been looking at the forces driving us apart. But people in communities across the country are working to combat this division, and today, we meet some of Iowa's community builders.

First, Gabi Torres and Ari Lewerenz are best friends working to revitalize Clinton. Then, Jessica Bolton of Matthew 25 shares how they are bringing people together with food. Maggie Reyes of Storm Lake caretakes on and off the clock. Byron Stueart of Pomeroy created a musical mecca at Byron's Bar.

Finally, Leslie Jackson and Caroline Peterson share how a predominantly Black church and a predominantly white church in Des Moines became bonded.

Guests:

