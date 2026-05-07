The media we consume — and how we consume it — can intensify division
The media we consume and how we consume it has changed dramatically. We'll revisit the 1970s when 70% of Americans had confidence in newspapers, TV and radio. These days, that number has plunged to 28%. We'll explore the polarization of today's media landscape, and how that can create and exacerbate divisions in communities.
Guests:
- Jon Greenberg, Beat Academy project lead, Poynter
- Johanna Dunaway, research director, Syracuse University Institute for Democracy, professor, Syracuse University
- Alexandros Efstratiou, postdoctoral scholar, University of Washington Center for an Informed Public