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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The media we consume — and how we consume it — can intensify division

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published May 7, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The media we consume and how we consume it has changed dramatically. We'll revisit the 1970s when 70% of Americans had confidence in newspapers, TV and radio. These days, that number has plunged to 28%. We'll explore the polarization of today's media landscape, and how that can create and exacerbate divisions in communities.

Guests:

  • Jon Greenberg, Beat Academy project lead, Poynter
  • Johanna Dunaway, research director, Syracuse University Institute for Democracy, professor, Syracuse University
  • Alexandros Efstratiou, postdoctoral scholar, University of Washington Center for an Informed Public
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Talk of Iowa Journalism & MediaPoliticsHistory
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
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