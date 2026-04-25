Cure the blues with the berry best advice

Blueberry bushes can be a rewarding addition to any garden, but getting them to thrive takes the right balance of soil, sunlight and care. From choosing the best variety to understanding soil acidity, successful growth starts well before the first berries appear.

On this Horticulture Day episode, Meghan McKinney talks with Randall Vos, Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist, about the best tactics for growing healthy, productive blueberry bushes. Then, Vos and Aaron Steil answer listener questions about spring planting and how to set your garden up for success this season.

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