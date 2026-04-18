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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

A case for crab apples

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published April 18, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Crabapple trees get a bad rap for cluttering yards and attracting pests, but Iowa State University professor of horticulture Jeff Iles says not to write off all varieties. On this Horticulture Day, Iles joins to talk about the small trees missing from your yard. Then, Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist Aaron Steil joins the conversation to answer listeners’ gardening questions.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Jeff Iles, professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
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Talk of Iowa HorticultureHort Day
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
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