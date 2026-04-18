A case for crab apples

Crabapple trees get a bad rap for cluttering yards and attracting pests, but Iowa State University professor of horticulture Jeff Iles says not to write off all varieties. On this Horticulture Day, Iles joins to talk about the small trees missing from your yard. Then, Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist Aaron Steil joins the conversation to answer listeners’ gardening questions.

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