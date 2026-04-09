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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The science behind vaccines and how to talk about them

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanSamantha McIntosh
Published April 9, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Iowa City Darwin Day is an annual celebration of science, scientists and their contributions to humanity. The theme for 2026 is vaccines.

Effective vaccines have transformed the world. Robust support for vaccination in the United States allowed us to eradicate Smallpox and eliminate polio, diphtheria, rubella and congenital rubella syndrome and, of course, measles.

But a seismic shift that has taken place in recent years. Vaccine uptake is declining and measles outbreaks have emerged in the United States. Measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination coverage has declined in the United States in recent years, with at least 75% of counties nationwide failing to meet the immunity threshold needed to prevent widespread outbreaks. Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tell us that only 10 of Iowa's 99 counties are at or exceed the MMR vaccination coverage rate of 95% in kindergartners. That means 89 counties do not. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, Darwin Day guests and speakers discuss the science behind vaccines, vaccine hesitancy and vaccine advocacy.

Guests:

  • Serese Marotta, deputy chief executive officer, Vaccinate Your Family 
  • Aaron Scherer, associate professor of Internal Medicine, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
  • Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director, Texas Children’s Center for Vaccine Development
Tags
Talk of Iowa ScienceVaccines and Immunizations
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
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