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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Tinnitus and the reality of living with a constant noise

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrZoe Bentler
Published April 3, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Tinnitus affects millions of Americans, yet many people don’t fully understand what it is or how to manage it. According to the Hearing Health Foundation, 25 million Americans report experiencing tinnitus, and about 90% of cases are linked to underlying hearing loss. While there is no documented cure, experts say there are effective ways to manage and reduce symptoms.

We’re joined by two audiologists to break down what tinnitus is, why it happens, and what people can do about it. Elise Dornier and Ann Perreau share both clinical insight and personal perspective.

We also hear from people living with tinnitus and how it impacts their daily lives. John Wanamaker discusses having had tinnitus since childhood and how hearing loss led him to use hearing aids. Later, Cedar Rapids-based singer-songwriter Carol Montag shares her experience with severe tinnitus and vertigo caused by Meniere’s disease, and how it has affected her ability to perform.

Guests:

  • Elise Dornier, audiologist, Iowa Ear Center
  • Ann Perreau, professor and audiologist, Augustana College Roseman Center
  • John Wanamaker, host, Iowa Public Radio
  • Carol Montag, Cedar Rapids-based singer-songwriter
Tags
Talk of Iowa Physical HealthSide Effects Public MediaMental Health
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
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