Tinnitus and the reality of living with a constant noise

Tinnitus affects millions of Americans, yet many people don’t fully understand what it is or how to manage it. According to the Hearing Health Foundation, 25 million Americans report experiencing tinnitus, and about 90% of cases are linked to underlying hearing loss. While there is no documented cure, experts say there are effective ways to manage and reduce symptoms.

We’re joined by two audiologists to break down what tinnitus is, why it happens, and what people can do about it. Elise Dornier and Ann Perreau share both clinical insight and personal perspective.

We also hear from people living with tinnitus and how it impacts their daily lives. John Wanamaker discusses having had tinnitus since childhood and how hearing loss led him to use hearing aids. Later, Cedar Rapids-based singer-songwriter Carol Montag shares her experience with severe tinnitus and vertigo caused by Meniere’s disease, and how it has affected her ability to perform.

Guests:

