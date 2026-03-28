Plant picks you can trust

Catalog descriptions and garden center tags can make every cultivar sound like the perfect choice, but sometimes you need advice from someone who’s actually grown them. On this Horticulture Day, we talk with Dan Fillius of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach about the cultivars he loves most in his own garden. Then, Aaron Steil joins the show to answer your gardening questions and help you make the best picks this planting season.

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