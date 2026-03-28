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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Plant picks you can trust

By Charity Nebbe,
Zoe Bentler
Published March 28, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Catalog descriptions and garden center tags can make every cultivar sound like the perfect choice, but sometimes you need advice from someone who’s actually grown them. On this Horticulture Day, we talk with Dan Fillius of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach about the cultivars he loves most in his own garden. Then, Aaron Steil joins the show to answer your gardening questions and help you make the best picks this planting season.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of  Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University
  • Dan Fillius, horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University
Tags
Talk of Iowa Hort DayHorticultureSpring Gardening
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
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