The history and evolution of animal welfare

Over the last century, the way we care for our pets — and think about them — has changed dramatically.

Spaying and neutering and regular vaccinations were once revolutionary, and they’re only a small part of the story. Host Charity Nebbe explores the evolution of animal welfare with Tom Colvin, CEO of the 100-year-old Animal Rescue League of Iowa and Janet M Davis, author of The Gospel of Kindness.

Guests:

