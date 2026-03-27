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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The history and evolution of animal welfare

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published March 27, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Over the last century, the way we care for our pets — and think about them — has changed dramatically.

Spaying and neutering and regular vaccinations were once revolutionary, and they’re only a small part of the story. Host Charity Nebbe explores the evolution of animal welfare with Tom Colvin, CEO of the 100-year-old Animal Rescue League of Iowa and Janet M Davis, author of The Gospel of Kindness.

Guests:

  • Tom Colvin, CEO, Animal Rescue League Iowa
  • Janet M. Davis, author, The Gospel of Kindness: Animal Welfare and the Making of Modern America
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Talk of Iowa animalsanimal abuseHistory
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
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