This photographer is trying to capture every species

National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore is on a mission to capture every species in captivity. So far through his Photo Ark project, he has photographed nearly 18,000 of them. His work highlights another form of resilience, the fight to preserve biodiversity in a rapidly changing world. He joins the show to discuss the urgent effort to protect at-risk species.

Later, the 2018 flash floods in Des Moines and city buyouts of damaged homes left lasting impacts on East Des Moines communities. Iowa State Ph.D. student Derrick Kapayou explains how those decisions disrupted neighborhood ties and reshaped residents’ sense of security and belonging.

Guests:

