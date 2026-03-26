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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

This photographer is trying to capture every species

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrZoe Bentler
Published March 26, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore is on a mission to capture every species in captivity. So far through his Photo Ark project, he has photographed nearly 18,000 of them. His work highlights another form of resilience, the fight to preserve biodiversity in a rapidly changing world. He joins the show to discuss the urgent effort to protect at-risk species.

Later, the 2018 flash floods in Des Moines and city buyouts of damaged homes left lasting impacts on East Des Moines communities. Iowa State Ph.D. student Derrick Kapayou explains how those decisions disrupted neighborhood ties and reshaped residents’ sense of security and belonging.

Guests:

  • Joel Sartore, photographer, founder, National Geographic Photo Ark
  • Derrick Kapayou, lead author on flash flood research, PhD student, Iowa State University
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Talk of Iowa climate changeflooding
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
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