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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Spring growth can also bring disease for plants

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published March 21, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

When plants start growing and insects start buzzing, plant diseases aren't far behind. On this Horticulture Day episode, Chelsea Harbach of the Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic at Iowa State University joins to share what you can do to prevent some common diseases. Horticulture Specialist Aaron Steil and Iowa Department Natural Resources forester Mark Vitosh also join to answer tree and gardening questions.

Guests:

  • Chelsea Harbach, plant disease diagnostician, ISU Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University
  • Mark Vitosh, district forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources
Tags
Talk of Iowa HorticultureHort DayTreesInsects
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
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