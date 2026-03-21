Spring growth can also bring disease for plants
When plants start growing and insects start buzzing, plant diseases aren't far behind. On this Horticulture Day episode, Chelsea Harbach of the Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic at Iowa State University joins to share what you can do to prevent some common diseases. Horticulture Specialist Aaron Steil and Iowa Department Natural Resources forester Mark Vitosh also join to answer tree and gardening questions.
Guests:
- Chelsea Harbach, plant disease diagnostician, ISU Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic
- Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University
- Mark Vitosh, district forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources