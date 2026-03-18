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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

PBS documentary follows movement to support Amish survivors of sexual abuse

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published March 18, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Lizzie Hershberger grew up in an Amish community in Minnesota. She is a survivor of sexual abuse and rape, and she left the community, eventually writing the memoir, Behind Blue Curtains: A True Crime Memoir of an Amish Woman's Survival, Escape, and Pursuit of Justice. As she began speaking out and connecting with other sexual abuse survivors from Amish and Mennonite communities, she connected with journalist Sarah McClure, who published a year-long investigation about incest, rape, and abuse in Amish communities.

Hershberger and McClure then set out on years-long journey filming the documentary Keep Quiet and Forgive, which premieres March 23rd on PBS. It tells the story of Hershberger and other Amish and Mennonite survivors as they navigate trauma, faith, and family ties. The film will also be screening in Iowa City.

Later in the episode, water quality is a huge challenge for the Midwest and the Great Plains, but there is a great deal of beauty to be found in the aquatic ecosystems that surround us. ISU professor Amy Burgin joins to share of the Great Plains' water wonders and what she calls "wicked problems."

Guests:

  • Lizzie Hershberger, author, speaker, survivor-advocate
  • Sarah McClure, journalist and filmmaker
  • Amy Burgin, professor and chair of ecology, evolution, and organismal biology, Iowa State University
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Talk of Iowa sexual assaultWaterwaysWater QualitydocumentaryWomen
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
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